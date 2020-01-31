Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Seagull Centre diverts more waste from landfill

Friday, 31 January 2020, 4:58 pm
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council

The Seagull Centre in Thames is set to divert more items from going to landfill with its new Resource Recovery Park, which was officially opened today by Thames Ward Councillor Martin Rodley in a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The previously vacant area on Burke Street, between the current Seagull Centre’s sales area and our Council’s Refuse Transfer Station (RTS), has been transformed, with a new sorting shed for dropped-off goods and two relocated school buildings, that serve as workshops and education facilities.

Between the buildings runs a new access lane, so people dropping off their reusable goods will no longer have to enter the existing retail area, but instead will be routed to the new access lane into the Resource Recovery Park.

The new facility also means changes for people using the RTS.

All domestic traffic heading to the RTS will now go through the new Resource Recovery Park and Seagull Centre staff will help customers sort out any items that can be reused or refurbished for sale. The customer then takes the rest to the transfer station for disposal. This will have the dual benefit of saving RTS customers money by reducing their loads and also lowering the amount of waste going to landfill.

The Resource Recovery Park's hours will match those of the RTS while the Seagull Centre's retail area will keep its current hours of 9:30am-4pm daily. Check the RTS hours on our website tcdc.govt.nz/rts.

“Our Council and Thames Community Board are proud to support the establishment of this great initiative which provides local employment, affordable goods, education and training services on environmental management,” says Councillor Rodley.

The manager of the Seagull Centre, Manus Pretorius, says the new facility not only serves to divert items from landfill, but also provides learning opportunities for the community.

“One of the functions of the Resource Recovery Park is a repair workshops so damaged, donated goods can be fixed up, while offering the community skills training and an opportunity to participate in the repair process," says Mr Pretorius.

“The Seagull Centre is a remarkable solution to converting 'waste' into a resource, and on various levels is a community-owned, social enterprise, that delivers on community connection and collaboration,” says Mr Pretorius.

The Seagull Centre is a charitable trust that operates independently of our Council but is sited on Council land. It was established in 2004 and last year had sales of about $300,000. In total, 85% of sales revenue is reinvested in local employment.

Like and follow the Seagull Centre on Facebook for more information.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Thames Coromandel District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Kobemania, Palestine, And The Infrastructure Package


Quick quiz to end the week. What deserves the more attention – the death of a US basketball legend, or the end of Palestinian hopes for an independent state? Both died this week, but only one was met with almost total indifference by the global community. Yes, it was Kobe Bryant’s death that received the wall-to-wall media coverage, here and elsewhere – even though Bryant was only ever a sports pages celebrity in New Zealand, and never the cultural icon he was to Americans... To the Washington Post the “deal of the century” unveiled this week at the White House was consistent with the Trump administration’s penchant for doling out concessions to one side of the Israeli/Palestinian conflict, while keeping its boot firmly on the other... Amusing to watch National trying to claim credit for the infrastructure projects announced yesterday. Those needs would be regularly communicated by officialdom to a previous National government that failed to get them off the ground. More>>


ALSO:



 
 

Northland PGF: Rail and water Investment

The Government's latest investment in Northland features 100 Million for rail and 12 Million for water infrastructure. More>>

ALSO:

$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:

General Election Announced: Set For September 19

The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the Government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand,”... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus – its official World Health Organisation designation is 2019-nCoV – is believed to have originated as a seafood-to-human transfer, with ground zero for the transfer believed to have been a fish market in Wuhan, China. More>>

ALSO:

WINZ Quarterly Report: More People Getting Into Work

The December quarter benefit numbers released today show the Government’s plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off,” Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said. More>>

ALSO:

Changing lives: Boost In Whānau Ora Funding

Whānau throughout New Zealand are set to benefit from an extra three million dollars that will go directly to Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies, the Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare announced today. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 