A motorcyclist has died in a crash in Hicks Bay
Police can now confirm one person has died in a motorcycle crash this afternoon.
Police were notified of the single-vehicle crash on Te Araroa Road at 12:04 pm.
Police can now confirm one person has died in a motorcycle crash this afternoon.
Police were notified of the single-vehicle crash on Te Araroa Road at 12:04 pm.
Northland PGF: Rail and water Investment
The Government's latest investment in Northland features 100 Million for rail and 12 Million for water infrastructure. More>>
$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising
“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>
General Election Announced: Set For September 19
The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the Government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand,”... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Coronavirus Outbreak
The coronavirus – its official World Health Organisation designation is 2019-nCoV – is believed to have originated as a seafood-to-human transfer, with ground zero for the transfer believed to have been a fish market in Wuhan, China. More>>
WINZ Quarterly Report: More People Getting Into Work
The December quarter benefit numbers released today show the Government’s plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off,” Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said. More>>
Changing lives: Boost In Whānau Ora Funding
Whānau throughout New Zealand are set to benefit from an extra three million dollars that will go directly to Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies, the Minister for Whānau Ora Peeni Henare announced today. More>>