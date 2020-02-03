Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Northland Must Speak with One Voice On Infrastructure

Monday, 3 February 2020, 8:44 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Northland Must Speak with One Voice On Infrastructure Projects

Major infrastructure decisions to be made over the next four months by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters will determine Northland’s economic prosperity for the next hundred years, the Mayors of the Far North, Whangarei and Kaipara said today.

“This year, 2020, is Northland’s year, and Northland must speak with one voice,” the Far North’s John Carter, Whangarei’s Sheryl Mai and Kaipara’s Jason Smith said as they launched Kia Kaha Northland, a campaign for Northlanders to say yes to five major projects that will connect Northland to Auckland and the world and transform the regional and national economy.

An initial video will appear on around 300,000 Facebook and other social media accounts today to alert Northlanders and other New Zealanders to the Kia Kaha Northland campaign.

“We need all Northlanders to support Kia Kaha Northland by liking it or following it on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or by emailing, calling or writing to the Prime Minister, the Deputy Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition and our local electorate and list MPs,” the Mayors said.

“A unique set of economic and political circumstances has put all five projects high on the Labour-NZ First Coalition’s agenda all at once, with the combination of all five being massively greater than the sum of their parts. We have strongly welcomed last week’s historic announcements by Ms Ardern and Mr Peters about funding towards new road and rail links to Port Marsden.”

But the Mayors said the projects were by no means assured. For example, while the Prime Minister announced on 9 December 2019 that the car and container port in Auckland’s CBD will close, her Government has not yet decided where it will go.

“All the people of Te Tai Tokerau must tell the Government, the National Party and all of Parliament that we want all five projects to start now,” they said.

“It would be a complete failure by this generation of Northlanders and a betrayal of all our mokopuna to let this opportunity be lost.”

The five projects Kia Kaha Northland is campaigning for are:

· A $240 million dry dock to enable ships from New Zealand and Australia to be serviced and repaired in Whangarei rather than have to make the long trip to Asia
· A new base for the Royal New Zealand Navy to replace that at Auckland’s Devonport
· An expanded Northport to take the cars and containers currently entering New Zealand through the port in the Auckland CBD, and for exports from Northland and elsewhere
· The completion of a four-lane expressway from Whangarei to Auckland, including the planned four-lane highway to Port Marsden
· Fast-tracking a double-tracked rail line from West Auckland to Whangarei, including the planned spur to Port Marsden

The Mayors said the campaign sought a win-win-win for Northland, Auckland and New Zealand.

“Too often, Wellington bureaucrats have behaved as if New Zealand ends somewhere just north of Albany, with Northland missing out on the infrastructure necessary for Te Tai Tokerau to reach its full potential,” they said.

“That has meant parts of our region continue to lag behind the rest of New Zealand on important economic and social indicators, creating an additional cost to taxpayers throughout the country in welfare benefits and other support.

“This campaign is about Northland reaching its full potential to create wealth for all the people of Te Tai Tokerau and New Zealand.”

The Mayors are launching Kia Kaha Northland as private individuals but the campaign will belong to all those who like it on Facebook or became otherwise involved. The initial video and Facebook advertising launch is being funded by private donations with further fundraising to occur in the weeks ahead. Donations can be made to 12-3126-0259126-00. Donations to this account will be used entirely for the purchase of additional social media advertising and not used for any administrative overhead.

END

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National's Hopes Of Driving NZF Out Of Parliament


For months, National’s best (and only?) hope of winning Election 2020 has involved keeping New Zealand First down below the 5% MMP threshold, and out of Parliament altogether. Getting to that point would require National to win very close to 45-46% of the total vote and for David Seymour’s Act Party to win two MPs (or more)…. in order to get National into a position where it could hope to form a minority government. More>>


 

Northland PGF: Rail and water Investment

The Government's latest investment in Northland features 100 Million for rail and 12 Million for water infrastructure. More>>

ALSO:

$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:

General Election Announced: Set For September 19

The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the Government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand,”... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus – its official World Health Organisation designation is 2019-nCoV – is believed to have originated as a seafood-to-human transfer, with ground zero for the transfer believed to have been a fish market in Wuhan, China. More>>

ALSO:

WINZ Quarterly Report: More People Getting Into Work

The December quarter benefit numbers released today show the Government’s plan to get people off the benefit and into work is starting to pay off,” Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 