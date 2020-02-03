Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Summer Heats Up at Christchurch Night Noodle Markets

Monday, 3 February 2020, 11:20 am
Press Release: Night Noodle Market

Monday 3 February 2020

Plan your visit with the event map and full menu out now


New Zealand’s tastiest hawker-style festival returns to Hagley Park this Waitangi Day. For foodie fans it’s 10 days of fun that ‘udon’ want to miss!


Visitors can enjoy a mouth-watering lineup from 21 local and international food stalls serving up traditional and modern fare, with gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options to tempt every taste bud. Open daily from 4pm Thursday 6th - Sunday 15th February, entry is free and all ages are welcome, as are dogs on leashes.


Visitors will be entertained by lion dancers, Takumi drummers, costumed performers and live bands. On offer are festival faves, steamed and fried dumplings, chargrilled BBQ skewers, bao buns, yakitori, Asian sweet treats and desserts, and of course, oodles of noodles, with plates ranging from $5 to $20. A fully-licensed bar will serve beer and wine along with non alcoholic beverages. The event aims to be zero waste, thanks to compostable packaging and beverages served in cans and recycled plastic bottles.


On the final Saturday between 1-2pm an event exclusive ‘Poodles at the Noodles’ session will see local cafe Rollickin Gelato will offer it’s famous Woof Woof Banana & Peanut Butter gelato for dogs in exchange for a donation to their chosen charity the SPCA. Bring your four-legged furry friend down and join in the fun! All stallholders will also be open during this time.


Air New Zealand invites event goers to ‘find their perfect DestinAsia’ with the chance to win economy flights for two to one of Air New Zealand’s non-stop Asia destinations. Diners can also vote for their favourite ‘Top Chopsticks’ stallholder to be in to win $1000 cash.


Event Manager Vanessa Fleming says the Night Noodle Markets is a much-loved free event for the community. “We work hard to deliver an environmentally sustainable event that provides an international flavour but also supports the local economy. This year we’re proud to further our commitment to the region by supporting Foodbank Canterbury, a non-profit food rescue organisation that supports the local community. We can’t wait to bring the sights, sounds and flavours of summer under colourful lanterns and you won’t want to miss it.”


Night Noodle Markets is donating $5,000 cash as well as event team volunteering hours to Foodbank Canterbury, which collects food donations to provide over 18,000 meals per week. Market stallholders will offer further support with food donations and visitors are also able to make a financial contribution at the event.


The markets run from 4-10pm daily with the early opening of 1pm on Saturday February 15th. There will be free wifi and the event is completely cashless; all stallholders will accept major credit and debit cards (excluding AMEX) and have contactless payment facilities.
Follow Night Noodle Markets NZ on Facebook for the latest updates, and find the event map and menu at www.nightnoodlemarkets.nz/christchurch

ENDS

