Expression of Interest for Rail Franchise



3 February 2020



Auckland Transport is seeking Expressions of Interest (EOI) in operating its metro rail passenger services from 2021.

Mark Lambert, Executive General Manager of Integrated Networks says there’s never been a better time to get involved in rail in Auckland. “We have the determination to reinvigorate the region’s rail services. With the City Rail Link to be completed in 2024 and the other recent rail upgrades just announced by central government, the future of Auckland rail is very bright.

“The current rail operating contract for Auckland metropolitan services has been in place since 2004. We’re now to undertake a tendering process for a future rail franchise agreement.

“We have made great progress in reinvigorating passenger rail in Auckland with the system now carrying 22 million passengers per year, with growth of 5 per cent in the past year”.

AT has made the decision to move towards a more integrated operating environment for rail services, this will see the incoming rail operator having greater responsibility and control for service delivery for the next phase of rail public transport growth in Auckland. This will add to the momentum already evident in the growing passenger numbers.

Following the evaluation of EOI Responses received, AT will shortlist participants, who will be invited to respond to the RFP process for the Auckland Rail Franchise.

The contract is expected to be awarded in February 2021

For more information on the rail franchise: https://at.govt.nz/about-us/procurement/auckland-metro-rail-franchise-opportunity/

Notice for EOI: https://www.gets.govt.nz/AT/ExternalTenderDetails.htm?id=22219134

