Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kamo Intermediate Cleans up at Agrikids Competition

Monday, 3 February 2020, 3:14 pm
Press Release: AgriKidsNZ

Kamo Intermediate proved too hard to beat in the AgriKids competition held at the Paparoa A&P Show on Saturday.

The 'Kamo Koolios' won first place with the team of three made up by year eight students Ella Tyler-Whiteman, 12, Brooke Woodworth, 11, and Jessie May Butler, 12.

Second Place also went to three students from Kamo Intermediate - Ariane Welsh, Josh Gunson and Luca Brown who called themselves the 'Kamo Kream'.

Third place getters were from Okaihau College, named The O.C Cuts, Ben Quarrie, Gemma Harrison and Grace Sanders.

All three teams have been invited to Christchurch in July to take part in the Grand Final which will run alongside the FMG Young Farmer of the Year contest and FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year contest.

The winning trio said they were surprised by the win and said the race-off was the most challenging part of the day.

"The waiting was nerve wracking but it was fun," said Ella.

Teams competed in a series of modules before the top seven teams out of 15 headed into 'The Race Off'.

Here they went head-to-head and completed a series of challenges in a time and points race.

Kamo Koolios looked like they had it in the bag, leading the pack until Kamo Kream overtook the trio in the last leg to become the first team over the finish line.

But when the points were added up, Kamo Koolios had earned the most.

Pippa Ryder from Maungakaramea High School took out the prize for Agri Kids Competitor of the day, judged on enthusiasm, team work and positivity.

All three teams will now start fundraising to get to Christchurch and are looking forward to spending their prizes.

Two teams from the FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year contest have also been invited to Christchurch to compete in July's Grand Final.

Cousins from Okaihau College, Nick, 15, and Zoe Harrison, 17 won the title to be named FMG JR YFOTY.

In second place were from Whangarei Boys High School pair Archer Walton and Sean Alexander.

RESULTS:

AGRIKIDS
1st Kamo Koolios - Ella Tyler-Winteman, Brooke Woodworth & Jessie May Butler
2nd Kamo Kream - Ariane Welsh, Josh Gunson & Luca Brown
3rd O.C. Cuts - Ben Quarrie, Gemma Harrison & Grace Sander

COMPETITOR OF THE DAY - Pippa Ryder.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from AgriKidsNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National's Hopes Of Driving NZF Out Of Parliament


For months, National’s best (and only?) hope of winning Election 2020 has involved keeping New Zealand First down below the 5% MMP threshold, and out of Parliament altogether. Getting to that point would require National to win very close to 45-46% of the total vote and for David Seymour’s Act Party to win two MPs (or more)…. in order to get National into a position where it could hope to form a minority government. More>>


 

RIP Mike Moore: Former PM Passes Away

Mr Moore was at his home in Auckland when he died, his wife Yvonne Moore said. More>>

ALSO:

Tourism: NZ To Restrict Travel From China

The Government is placing temporary entry restrictions into New Zealand on all foreign nationals travelling from, or transiting through mainland China to assist with the containment of the novel coronavirus and to protect New Zealand and the Pacific Islands ... More>>

ALSO:

Northland PGF: Rail and water Investment

The Government's latest investment in Northland features 100 Million for rail and 12 Million for water infrastructure. More>>

ALSO:



$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:

General Election Announced: Set For September 19

The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the Government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand,”... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 