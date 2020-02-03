Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Applications open for four community grants schemes

Monday, 3 February 2020, 3:30 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Horowhenua District Council is inviting applications for funding from four community grants schemes it administers.

Applications to the Horowhenua Community Development Grant, Community Consultation Grant, Shannon Community Development Trust and the Creative Communities Grant, for round two of the 2019/2020 financial year, close at 5pm on Friday 28 February.

The Community Development Grant provides local non-profit organisations with funding for events, projects, and operational costs. In this round $25,525 is available. Funding awarded varies, but the average grant issued is between $500 and $3,000.

Grant recipients in the last funding round included MENZSHED Foxton, which received $2,500 to buy tools for their workbenches; The Vintage Car Club of NZ (Horowhenua Branch) which received $2,000 to host the Easter national rally; and the Horowhenua Kamarurung Trust, which received $2,925 for a sport and recreation programme.

The Community Consultation Grant provides funding to resident and ratepayers associations to support the distribution of community material and administration costs. Applications over $500 must be from associations that are formally constituted as an Incorporated Society. Recent recipients of this grant include the Waitārere Beach Progressive & Ratepayers Association and the Horowhenua District Ratepayers & Residents Association, which each received $600. In this round there will be $5,525 available.

The Shannon Community Development Trust provides targeted funding to non-profit organisations that bring benefits to the Shannon community, as well as to local individuals seeking scholarships for sporting and educational pursuits. Grants normally range from $300 to $2,000. This round the Trust will have $5,000 to distribute.

The Creative Communities Grant is a national scheme, funded by Creative New Zealand and administered by local government authorities. It provides arts funding to local groups and individuals. In this round, $26,000 will be available. There is no limit to how much can be applied for, but most grants tend to be under $2,000. Recent recipients include Levin Performing Arts Society, which received $1,000 for its Lion King Junior Production; and Fale Pasifika, which received $2,500 for Pasifika Celebration Day.

For more information, criteria and to download application forms for any of the grant schemes, visit www.horowhenua.govt.nz/grants or contact the Council on 06 366 0999 or enquiries@horowhenua.govt.nz


