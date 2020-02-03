Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Enjoy the benefits of biking as bike month gets underway

Monday, 3 February 2020, 4:39 pm
Press Release: Bay of Plenty District Health Board


Bike month is underway and Bay of Plenty residents are being encouraged to enjoy the benefits biking can bring.

Sport Bay of Plenty’s Bike Month runs concurrently with the Aotearoa Bike Challenge from 1 February - 29 February. Both are designed to encourage more people to get out and give biking a go.

“Our bodies are made for movement and as humans we’ve engineered movement out of our lives to a large extent,” said Medical Officer of Health Dr Phil Shoemack. “Biking is a simple, low impact way of putting some of that physical activity back into our lives.

“Bike month is all about encouraging people to take up something new, having some fun whilst doing it and experiencing some of the health benefits which are associated with biking. The health benefits are numerous and wide ranging but include cardiovascular, respiratory and mental health and wellbeing.

“You only have to see the face of a child who has just learned to ride to get an idea of the sense of freedom and enjoyment you can get from riding a bike,” added Phil.

“Bike Month is an especially good time to try cycling as it provides an organised, supportive environment with lots of events organised across the Bay of Plenty. There will be a lot of like-minded people taking part in these activities so it’s a great opportunity. Give it a go, you have nothing to lose and a lot to gain.”

Sport Bay of Plenty has events running throughout February in both halves of the Bay. Click on the below links to find out what’s going on in your neighbourhood.

Western Bay of Plenty: https://www.sportbop.co.nz/get-active/play-in-the-bay/western-bay-of-plenty--bike-month-2020/

Eastern Bay of Plenty: https://www.sportbop.co.nz/get-active/play-in-the-bay/eastern-bay-of-plenty--bike-month-2020-/

The events include the annual Go By Bike days which this year take place on Friday 14 February in the Eastern Bay and Wednesday 26 February in the Western Bay.

If you would like to join the Aotearoa Bike Challenge, it’s free and easy to enter, you can sign up at: https://www.lovetoride.net/nz

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Bay of Plenty District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National's Hopes Of Driving NZF Out Of Parliament


For months, National’s best (and only?) hope of winning Election 2020 has involved keeping New Zealand First down below the 5% MMP threshold, and out of Parliament altogether. Getting to that point would require National to win very close to 45-46% of the total vote and for David Seymour’s Act Party to win two MPs (or more)…. in order to get National into a position where it could hope to form a minority government. More>>


 

RIP Mike Moore: Former PM Passes Away

Mr Moore was at his home in Auckland when he died, his wife Yvonne Moore said. More>>

ALSO:

Tourism: NZ To Restrict Travel From China

The Government is placing temporary entry restrictions into New Zealand on all foreign nationals travelling from, or transiting through mainland China to assist with the containment of the novel coronavirus and to protect New Zealand and the Pacific Islands ... More>>

ALSO:

Northland PGF: Rail and water Investment

The Government's latest investment in Northland features 100 Million for rail and 12 Million for water infrastructure. More>>

ALSO:



$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:

General Election Announced: Set For September 19

The 2020 General Election will be held on Saturday 19 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. “I will be asking New Zealanders to continue to support my leadership and the current direction of the Government, which is grounded in stability, a strong economy and progress on the long term challenges facing New Zealand,”... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 