Waitangi Day Festival 2020

Monday, 3 February 2020, 8:44 pm
Press Release: Ngati Whatua o Orakei Maori Trust Board

Waitangi Day Festival 2020: a Celebration of the Treaty and Auckland

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei is proud to host Waitangi ki Ōkahu 2020 on Thursday, February 6 at Ōkahu Bay (Ōrākei).

The annual event commemorating the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi is also an opportunity to celebrate the historical origins of Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland), and bring together people from all cultures and communities.

Waitangi ki Ōkahu is a free event, delivered by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei and is open to all. The festival has proved a popular day out for Aucklanders and visitors, with previous events attracting over 10,000 people.

Music will play a key role in the event, with a range of performers on stage throughout the day. This year’s main stage will feature Kiwi festival favourites, Tomorrow People as well as Maimoa, Majic and local band, My Greatest Now. Māori performing arts will also be celebrated on stage with live kapa haka performances.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei are proud to be partnering with nib Health Insurance to bring the Hauora (Health) Village to this year’s Waitangi Day event. With a range of free services onsite, including screenings, dental checks and more, the event encourages attendees to take up the opportunity to ensure they are fit and healthy for the year ahead. The Hauora Village will also feature a range of wellbeing focused activities and speakers.

The main stage and Hauora Village will be complemented by a range of onsite delicious food stalls, crafts stalls and interactive games, activities and exhibitions to entertain Aucklanders of all ages.

Waitangi ki Ōkahu 2020 is proudly zero waste, embracing the Para Kore programme which focuses on the reduction and awareness of waste. Waitangi ki Ōkahu 2020 is aiming to further improve on 2019 where 98.15% of waste was diverted from landfill, with the help of volunteers. This is done by focusing on separating waste from biodegradable products and recycling.

For more information about the event please visit: https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/waitangi-day-ki-kahu/auckland


