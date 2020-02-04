Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Water Take Bans on Many Hawke's Bay Rivers And Streams

Tuesday, 4 February 2020, 12:09 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

Hawke’s Bay’s hot, dry weather means rural residents are facing water take bans on many rivers and streams, while urban residents face restrictions across much of the region.

There are currently restrictions and bans on taking water on 16 sites across Hawke’s Bay. There is no significant rain forecast and further restrictions are likely.

The Tukituki and Waipawa Rivers are on full ban, while a ban is imminent on the Ngaruroro River at Fernhill. A water take ban means consent holders are prohibited from taking water from the rivers or streams affected.

People with resource consents to take water receive an email or text from the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council informing them of any restrictions or bans and up to date information on the situation is also available on the regional council website – www.hbrc.govt.nz #lowflows

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Environmental Compliance Officer, Rob Hogan says the Compliance team is monitoring any exceedances and following up with any consent holders not complying with their resource consent conditions. He says it is important consent holders keep their contact details up to date with the regional council so they can be informed of any restrictions or bans.

For urban residents, both Hastings District and Central Hawke’s Bay are on level three water restrictions which means sprinkler use is prohibited, however hand held hoses can be used on alternate days only, at limited times. Meanwhile Napier City is on Level 2 restrictions which means using sprinklers on alternate days, at limited times.

The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council’s Central Hawke’s Bay Councillor Will Foley says it is a difficult time for those affected by the water take bans, but managing the region’s water resource is a balancing act for the environment and the economy.

“As a Regional Council we feel for those on water bans and also those where their own water supply, whether it be wells, creeks or springs, has run dry. This current dry spell highlights the importance of our Regional Water Security Programme, which aims to make our region more resilient in these dry periods,” says Councillor Foley.

The programme includes the 3D aquifer mapping project, currently underway, which is one of four freshwater projects announced during the Provincial Growth Fund allocations to Hawke’s Bay in June last year. The others are a whole-of-region freshwater assessment, and pre-feasibility investigations on a Heretaunga flow maintenance/water storage initiative, and a Tukituki water security initiative.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council’s Principal Climate Scientist, Dr Kathleen Kozyniak says there is very little rain in the forecast this week, but temperatures are expected to cool down later in the week.

To see details of the rivers and streams with restrictions and bans visit www.hbrc.govt.nz #lowflows


