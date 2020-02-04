Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update - investigation into bones found at Auckland property

Tuesday, 4 February 2020, 1:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police continue to carry out a number of enquiries following the discovery of human remains at a Mt Eden property last week.

Police can confirm that the deceased was removed from the scene at Marlborough St, Mt Eden, to the mortuary late yesterday afternoon.

Police have also removed a large piece of concrete from the scene, which ESR scientists will continue to examine over the coming days.

The post mortem of the deceased commenced this morning at the Auckland Hospital Mortuary.

This is meticulous and challenging work for the Pathologist and their findings are not expected to be available to Police for some time.

The identity of the deceased remains unknown.

There are considerable challenges for Police who remain open minded around their identity.

It is possible that the deceased died some years ago.

Given the circumstances, formal identification will require forensic evidence.

The obtaining of a DNA profile from the deceased may take a week or two, but identification can only occur if Police and ESR have a comparative DNA sample that the deceased’s DNA can be compared to.

Therefore it could likely be several weeks before the identity of the deceased is known.

Until such time, Police will not be speculating on the deceased’s identity.

The focus of the investigation continues to be on establishing the identity of the deceased, which includes identifying and speaking with former occupants and residents.

Police remain present at the address with the scene examination continuing today.

“This is a challenging and complex investigation which is expected to take some time before we are in a position to establish the circumstances surrounding the death,” says Acting Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, Auckland City CIB.

A karakia at the site is being arranged with local Kaumatua and we are grateful for their assistance.

“We have had a really positive response from people contacting us with information on 105, which has been really helpful.

“That said, we continue to seek assistance from the public to identify and locate former occupants, owners and residents at the premises, which we understand was possibly a former boarding house.”


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Dodging A Bullet Over The Transport Cost Over-runs


As New Zealand gears up to begin its $6.8 billion programme of large scale roading projects all around the country, we should be aware of this morning’s sobering headlines from New South Wales, where the cost overruns on major transport projects have been rife:
As usual in such cases, the initially rosy estimates have been systematically understated in order to get the projects across the starting line. Once the private contractors involved have got the government on the hook, the real costs then gradually ramp up... More>>


 

Tourism: NZ To Restrict Travel From China

The Government is placing temporary entry restrictions into New Zealand on all foreign nationals travelling from, or transiting through mainland China to assist with the containment of the novel coronavirus and to protect New Zealand and the Pacific Islands ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Hopes Of Driving NZF Out Of Parliament

For months, National’s best (and only?) hope of winning Election 2020 has involved keeping New Zealand First down below the 5% MMP threshold, and out of Parliament altogether. Getting to that point would require National to win very close to 45-46% ... More>>

ALSO:

RIP Mike Moore: Former PM Passes Away

Mr Moore was at his home in Auckland when he died, his wife Yvonne Moore said. More>>

ALSO:

Northland PGF: Rail and water Investment

The Government's latest investment in Northland features 100 Million for rail and 12 Million for water infrastructure. More>>

ALSO:

$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 