SH4 has now reopened following a fire
State Highway 4 has now reopened following a large fire in Manunui.
Police would like to thank motorists for their patience.
Tourism: NZ To Restrict Travel From China
The Government is placing temporary entry restrictions into New Zealand on all foreign nationals travelling from, or transiting through mainland China to assist with the containment of the novel coronavirus and to protect New Zealand and the Pacific Islands ... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On National’s Hopes Of Driving NZF Out Of Parliament
For months, National’s best (and only?) hope of winning Election 2020 has involved keeping New Zealand First down below the 5% MMP threshold, and out of Parliament altogether. Getting to that point would require National to win very close to 45-46% ... More>>
RIP Mike Moore: Former PM Passes Away
Mr Moore was at his home in Auckland when he died, his wife Yvonne Moore said. More>>
Northland PGF: Rail and water Investment
The Government's latest investment in Northland features 100 Million for rail and 12 Million for water infrastructure. More>>
$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising
“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>