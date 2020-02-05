Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fantastical shoe designer Anastasia Radevich to visit NZ

Wednesday, 5 February 2020, 6:40 am
Press Release: Shoe School

Shoe School is thrilled to announce they will be hosting internationally renowned shoe designer Anastasia Radevich in their Wellington workshop in March 2020.

Anastasia will be teaching a rare ‘4-day Classic Pump’ and a ‘1-Day Shoemaking Course for Film Industry’ workshops at Shoe School 2-5th and 9th March.

Anastasia is a Montreal based third generation shoemaker and artist. Her fantastical and detailed designs draw from the natural world and are rich with symbolism. She is known for pushing the technical limits of her craft, and combines this with a sensibility for sublime beauty found in organic forms. She is excited to visit New Zealand and hopes to take inspiration home with her to inform her future creations.

A graduate of the London College of Fashion, Anastasia honed her sculptural skills at the iconic fashion houses of Alexander McQueen and Nicholas Kirkwood. She is a prolific maker and her work has been exhibited at museums and galleries throughout the world.

Lou of Shoe School is thrilled to be hosting Anastasia in her Wellington workshop - as her own quest to learn shoemaking has taken her to Japan, China and Australia.

‘Never have I had the opportunity to share the workshop with such a celebrated shoemaker. We’re in awe of her craft. We have so many questions!’

Anastasia shares her passion with Lou and a shoemaking instructor and has been running accessible workshops since 2015.

4-day Classic Pump course
2-5th March 2020
Shoe School, Newtown, Wellington
$1,476. Materials included. Beginners welcome. 
www.anastasiaradevich.com
To register: www.anastasiaradevich.com/shop/shoe-making-course-film-movie-industry
1-day Film course
9th March 2020
Shoe School, Newtown, Wellington
$526. Materials included. Beginners welcome. 
www.anastasiaradevich.com
To register: www.anastasiaradevich.com/shop/shoe-making-course-pump-footwear-new-zealand

