East Gore residents must evacuate now

Wednesday, 5 February 2020, 8:07 am
Press Release: Emergency Management Southland

The concerns over the Mataura River continuing to rise, residents in parts of Gore and Mataura are required to evacuate.

The main bridge in Gore will be closed shortly. Residents of East Gore must evacuate immediately.
A map outlining the evacuation areas of Gore and Mataura is available on www.facebook.com/cdsouthland and www.civildefencesouthland.govt.nz
People are encouraged go and stay with friends and family on higher ground. Before leaving, check on neighbours and share this information if doing so won’t delay you. Call 111 if you are in danger.
Community hubs are open

Gore
• Calvin Community Church
• Croydon Lodge
• Waimumu Hall
• Waimumu Field Days site, where people can evacuate with pets

Mataura
• Buses will be departing from the Presbyterian Church around 8:30am and from the Mataura Community Centre around 8:30-9am leaving for the Edendale Presbyterian Church and the Christian Activity Centre.

These will evacuate residents and do round trips

In Mataura, transport will be available from the Presbyterian Church to theTake a grab bag with you containing medication, clothing and personal items including documents.

If you are evacuating with pets, ensure they are contained on a leash or in a cage and that you have food for them.

Stay away from flooded areas until Civil Defence gives the all clear. Do not drive or walk through flood waters. The water may have washed away parts of the road and may contain debris. Tread all flood water as contaminated and unsafe.

