Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Dunlops Road & Daiken Fires, North Canterbury

Wednesday, 5 February 2020, 10:14 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

While much needed rain fell last night and this morning bringing a small reprieve, there is still work to be done to extinguish the two fires near the Ashley/Rakahuri River in North Canterbury.

The Dunlops Road fire continues to burn along the riverbank in the vicinity of Dunlops Road, Loburn, while the Daiken Fire is burning along the riverbank to the east of the Ashley-Loburn Bridge.

Both fires remain contained and perimeters established, however they are not considered to be under control and despite the rain, the situation remains high-risk.

Full firefighting operations resumed this morning and with cool damp conditions, the focus is on up-lifting the deep-seated burn areas and improving containment lines.

Between 8-10mm of rain has fallen on the fire ground and this, along with reduced temperatures, assisted overnight crews with no major flare-ups reported. The fire is still within its containment lines and no properties are currently at risk.

Deputy Principal Rural Fire Officer for North Canterbury, Dale Wilhelm says that while the rain is welcomed, the danger isn’t over yet.

"Within a couple of days, we’ll be back to where we were, so it’s really important that we have resources on site for at least the next few days actively suppressing these fires. As previously warned, the fire is still active, and we ask the public to stay well away from the area".

Dale thanks the community for their support during the fires, and says their messages and tokens of appreciation have been very well received by all involved.

North Canterbury remains in a Prohibited Fire Season and people should avoid any activities that have the potential to cause sparks.

If people have any concerns, they should immediately dial 111.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Dodging A Bullet Over The Transport Cost Over-runs


As New Zealand gears up to begin its $6.8 billion programme of large scale roading projects all around the country, we should be aware of this morning’s sobering headlines from New South Wales, where the cost overruns on major transport projects have been rife:
As usual in such cases, the initially rosy estimates have been systematically understated in order to get the projects across the starting line. Once the private contractors involved have got the government on the hook, the real costs then gradually ramp up... More>>


ALSO:


 
 

Tourism: NZ To Restrict Travel From China

The Government is placing temporary entry restrictions into New Zealand on all foreign nationals travelling from, or transiting through mainland China to assist with the containment of the novel coronavirus and to protect New Zealand and the Pacific Islands ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Hopes Of Driving NZF Out Of Parliament

For months, National’s best (and only?) hope of winning Election 2020 has involved keeping New Zealand First down below the 5% MMP threshold, and out of Parliament altogether. Getting to that point would require National to win very close to 45-46% ... More>>

ALSO:

RIP Mike Moore: Former PM Passes Away

Mr Moore was at his home in Auckland when he died, his wife Yvonne Moore said. More>>

ALSO:

Northland PGF: Rail and water Investment

The Government's latest investment in Northland features 100 Million for rail and 12 Million for water infrastructure. More>>

ALSO:

$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 