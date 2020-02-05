Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A time to reflect: the Pigeon Valley Fire remembered

Wednesday, 5 February 2020, 11:21 am
Press Release: Nelson City Council


A year ago, sparks from farming equipment started a fire that became the biggest civil defence emergency in Nelson and Tasman’s history. It started the night before Waitangi Day, and quickly escalated into a major incident.

“We activated our Emergency Operating Centre (EOC) in Richmond,” says Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese. “The emergency declaration was made the next morning, and dedicated teams from Nelson and Tasman were embedded there for three challenging weeks.”

The fires caused more than 3,000 people to evacuate their homes and prompted an unprecedented combined response from Nelson and Tasman Council. In October, those involved in the response were awarded Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s first Spirit of Service Award.

“The way Nelson and Tasman pulled together at this very challenging time was inspiring,” says Mayor Reese. “A real reminder of what people co-operating together can achieve.”

The response won particular praise for its collaboration with Te Tau Ihu Iwi, and the introduction of Iwi Liaison Officers (ILO). A team of four from Te Puni Ko-kiri, DOC and NZ Police provided a culturally authentic presence at the emergency centre that honoured the concepts of manaakitanga and kaitiakitanga.

Shifts at the EOC started and ended with karakia. ILOs also provided cultural support to special guests such as the Prime Minister as well as communicating vital information to the Ma-ori community in Te Tau Ihu, across the country and worldwide.

Tasman District Council Mayor Tim King says the fire was a hugely challenging time for the region, especially for those who were evacuated from their homes.

“A fire on this scale, on top of the drought conditions at the time could have felt overwhelming but my lasting memory was the huge response from our community. It was an incredible effort all round and it made me feel proud of the place that I live and the people I share it with.”

Mayor Reese says the anniversary is an opportunity for both regions to remember “the incredible power of fire and the damage it can cause long after it is extinguished".

"Our thoughts are now with our friends in Australia suffering from the effects of their own catastrophic wildfires, and with firefighting teams faced with the task of keeping our communities safe from harm.”

Ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Nelson City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Economic Impact Of Coronavirus, And The Iowa Debacle


As Bloomberg says, the coronavirus shutdown is creating the world’s biggest work-from-home experiment. On the upside, the mortality rate with the current outbreak is lower than with SARS in 2003, but (for a number of reasons) the economic impact this time around is also likely to be more severe, and longer lasting.

Reason one being that China’s economy is now bigger, but more vulnerable. The economic impact of the virus on the spending habits of the Chinese public – including on imports and travel – will be more severe. Roughly 64% of China’s economic growth in 2019 was consumption-based, compared to only 47% at the peak of the SARS crisis in 2003. More>>


 

Tourism: NZ To Restrict Travel From China

The Government is placing temporary entry restrictions into New Zealand on all foreign nationals travelling from, or transiting through mainland China to assist with the containment of the novel coronavirus and to protect New Zealand and the Pacific Islands ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Hopes Of Driving NZF Out Of Parliament

For months, National’s best (and only?) hope of winning Election 2020 has involved keeping New Zealand First down below the 5% MMP threshold, and out of Parliament altogether. Getting to that point would require National to win very close to 45-46% ... More>>

ALSO:

RIP Mike Moore: Former PM Passes Away

Mr Moore was at his home in Auckland when he died, his wife Yvonne Moore said. More>>

ALSO:

Northland PGF: Rail and water Investment

The Government's latest investment in Northland features 100 Million for rail and 12 Million for water infrastructure. More>>

ALSO:

$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 