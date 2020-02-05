Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Travellers advised to stay put

Wednesday, 5 February 2020, 11:55 am
Press Release: Otago Civil Defence

Emergency Management Otago media advisory - Delay travel south

Otago travellers planning to drive to Southland are being asked not to start driving south until the state highways have reopened.

Otago Civil Defence Group Controller Richard Saunders said that people should stay where they are, rather than heading south and waiting at roadblocks or in towns along the way.

SH1 is closed between Clinton and Gore, as are the alternative routes SH93 Clinton to Mataura and SH90 Tapanui to McNab. SH6 is closed between Frankton and Lumsden. Local roads in all these areas are also affected, and there are no detours.

“With the risk of further flooding in Balclutha, we want to avoid having travellers waiting in the town today. We also ask people to respect “road closed” signs and barriers, which are there for safety.

While the weather has improved, there is a significant amount of flooding affecting roads and bridges. Intending travellers should check the NZTA website https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic for updates.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Otago Civil Defence on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Economic Impact Of Coronavirus, And The Iowa Debacle


As Bloomberg says, the coronavirus shutdown is creating the world’s biggest work-from-home experiment. On the upside, the mortality rate with the current outbreak is lower than with SARS in 2003, but (for a number of reasons) the economic impact this time around is also likely to be more severe, and longer lasting.

Reason one being that China’s economy is now bigger, but more vulnerable. The economic impact of the virus on the spending habits of the Chinese public – including on imports and travel – will be more severe. Roughly 64% of China’s economic growth in 2019 was consumption-based, compared to only 47% at the peak of the SARS crisis in 2003. More>>


 

Tourism: NZ To Restrict Travel From China

The Government is placing temporary entry restrictions into New Zealand on all foreign nationals travelling from, or transiting through mainland China to assist with the containment of the novel coronavirus and to protect New Zealand and the Pacific Islands ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Hopes Of Driving NZF Out Of Parliament

For months, National’s best (and only?) hope of winning Election 2020 has involved keeping New Zealand First down below the 5% MMP threshold, and out of Parliament altogether. Getting to that point would require National to win very close to 45-46% ... More>>

ALSO:

RIP Mike Moore: Former PM Passes Away

Mr Moore was at his home in Auckland when he died, his wife Yvonne Moore said. More>>

ALSO:

Northland PGF: Rail and water Investment

The Government's latest investment in Northland features 100 Million for rail and 12 Million for water infrastructure. More>>

ALSO:

$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 