Stratford’s Colour in the Park Back for 2020

Wednesday, 5 February 2020, 12:52 pm
Press Release: Stratford District Council


Final throw

Stratford District Youth Council invites everyone to leap for joy this leap year as they bring Colour In The Park back for 2020 on Saturday 29 February.

The young and young at heart will love getting doused in coloured powder as they run or walk 2.5km around King Edward Park. Add more good vibes with music and food before the final colour throw, and the event brings a burst of energy to one of Stratford’s much-loved green spaces.

The event is a colourful and creative way of spending time with family and bringing the community together. Co-chairs of the Stratford District Youth Council, Connor Giblin and Harmony Hanover, are looking forward to the event.

“We had 250 people participate in the 2019 event, with plenty of beaming smiles crossing the finish line,” says Mr Giblin. “Youth Council loves being able to offer affordable fun events in Stratford,” he says.

Miss Hanover says the support of other youth organisations coming together for a bit of family friendly fun is really positive. “We have so many awesome organisations working to support youth and they love being able to get out in the community to join in with the fun.”

The event will have coloured powder, live music and performers, food vendors and spot prizes. Make sure you remember to bring towels and a spare change of clothes (for the ride home), wear black or white for the best colour outcome and photo opportunities. It’s also important to bring your water bottle, sunglasses for eye protection and if you suffer from a respiratory illness, a dust mask is best.

Tickets are on sale from Wednesday 5 February and can be purchased from Stratford i-Site or www.eventbrite.co.nz. Tickets are $5 for 24 years and under and $10 for adults.

For more information follow Stratford District Youth Council on Facebook and Instagram, or contact Peter Boyd, Community Development Officer, at Stratford District Council on 06 765 6099.


