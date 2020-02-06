One person has died following a crash on SH1
Thursday, 6 February 2020, 2:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a crash involving a
motorcycle and car on Hillgrove-Moeraki Road, State Highway
1.
Emergency services were called to the crash at 10:40
this morning.
The rider died at the scene.
The Serious
Crash Unit has been notified.
