SLSNR - Summary of activity Waitangi Day 6 February 2020
Greetings everyone!
A summary of the action from the SLSNR beaches today follows.
It was a mixed day on the beaches with low stats overall but a busy day at Piha and Muriwai and a mass rescue was carried out at Kariaotahi requiring hospital treatment for one patient.
The majority of
beaches had a quiet public holiday with minor rescues at
Omaha and Raglan. Orewa had 8 people treated for shell cuts.
Muriwai had large crowds with over 1,000 people on the beach
at peak. They performed one rescue and had an 51-year-old
woman collapse on the beach, falling unconscious and needing
an ambulance.
Piha had a very busy day with eight rescues and 50 assists performed. They also performed 40 preventative actions involving an estimated 1,00 people.
As Kariaotahi was about to close their patrol five teenagers were swept out to sea. They were brought to shore by lifeguards but one patient was unconscious and not responsive. An ambulance was called and the patient regained consciousness before it arrived. The patient was taken to hospital.
Today’s stats
No. of people rescued
16
No.
of people assisted 54 No. of major
1st aids 2 No. of minor 1st
aids 19 No. of
searches 3 No. of
PA's 291 No. of Public
Involved 1758 Peak
headcount 5606 Total hours
worked 1358.25