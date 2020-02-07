Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

SLSNR - Summary of activity Waitangi Day 6 February 2020

Friday, 7 February 2020, 8:38 am
Press Release: Surf Life Saving Northern Region

Greetings everyone!

A summary of the action from the SLSNR beaches today follows.

It was a mixed day on the beaches with low stats overall but a busy day at Piha and Muriwai and a mass rescue was carried out at Kariaotahi requiring hospital treatment for one patient.

The majority of beaches had a quiet public holiday with minor rescues at Omaha and Raglan. Orewa had 8 people treated for shell cuts. Muriwai had large crowds with over 1,000 people on the beach at peak. They performed one rescue and had an 51-year-old woman collapse on the beach, falling unconscious and needing an ambulance.
Piha had a very busy day with eight rescues and 50 assists performed. They also performed 40 preventative actions involving an estimated 1,00 people.

As Kariaotahi was about to close their patrol five teenagers were swept out to sea. They were brought to shore by lifeguards but one patient was unconscious and not responsive. An ambulance was called and the patient regained consciousness before it arrived. The patient was taken to hospital.

Today’s stats


No. of people rescued
16
No. of people assisted54
No. of major 1st aids2
No. of minor 1st aids19
No. of searches3
No. of PA's291
No. of Public Involved1758
Peak headcount5606
Total hours worked1358.25

