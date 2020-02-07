Name release: Te Puke crash
Friday, 7 February 2020, 1:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm the name of the man who died
following a crash at the intersection of Number Three Road
and Macloughlin Road, Te Puke, yesterday.
He was Peter
Andrew Te Rangi, 56, of Te Puke.
Police continue to
investigate the circumstances of the
crash.
