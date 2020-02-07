Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Otipua-Saltwater Creek Catchment Group documents 125 species

Friday, 7 February 2020, 1:56 pm
Press Release: Environment Canterbury

More than 120 species were observed during the inaugural ‘Bioblitz Day’, conducted by the Otipua-Saltwater Creek Catchment Group and guest experts in Timaru’s Otipua Wetland.

Saturday, January 25 saw creatures ranging from Buff-tailed bumble bees, to New Zealand grasshoppers, through to cicadas, spotted as part of the catchment group’s plan to create a virtual plant and wildlife catalogue of the wetlands on the true right (south) of Saltwater Creek on iNaturalist.co.nz.

Catchment group facilitator Rhys Taylor said the group’s goal was not to disturb the wildlife and its habitat – only to snap pictures and upload them to the website, representing a small slice of the area.

“We left only footprints! It was great to see how many and varied the observations were on Bioblitz Day at Otipua Wetland and along the creek to the seashore – well done everyone,” Rhys said.

“There are still some areas off-path not visited, but we were aiming not to disturb nests,” he said.

What else can be found in the wetland?

Along with the smaller insect and plant pictures uploaded to the site, some members of the group managed to snap native birds.

Those observations will be uploaded to ebird.org by Paul Sagar, so the latest list can be found on the Otipua Wetland ‘hotspot’ tab on the site.

The catchment group’s next survey session, which will be held in late February or early March, will focus on invertebrates on land and in water. These profiles will also be uploaded to the iNaturalist website.

For more information on the catchment group, contact Rhys on 021 462 260 or head to the Otipua-Saltwater Creek catchment page where there is a newsletter sign-up form.


© Scoop Media

Find more from Environment Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Waitangi Day 2020: Bridge Between Two People

More than 2,500 people gathered this morning at Waitangi to commemorate the 180th anniversary of the Treaty. People started flooding into the grounds from about 4.30am. Jacinda Ardern spoke of the bridge between two people.

"On this 180th Waitangi Day let us pledge to take a step across the bridge between our peoples, give us the perseverance in our daily lives to commit to a simple action that helps take us to the otherside, and in doing so give us the courage to walk comfortably in each other's shoes." More from RNZ here>>


 


Public Media: Work To Begin On Scoping New Entity

The Minister of Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media has announced work will begin on a business case to assess the viability of forming a new public media entity.
More>>

ALSO:

Tourism: NZ To Restrict Travel From China

The Government is placing temporary entry restrictions into New Zealand on all foreign nationals travelling from, or transiting through mainland China to assist with the containment of the novel coronavirus and to protect New Zealand and the Pacific Islands ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Hopes Of Driving NZF Out Of Parliament

For months, National’s best (and only?) hope of winning Election 2020 has involved keeping New Zealand First down below the 5% MMP threshold, and out of Parliament altogether. Getting to that point would require National to win very close to 45-46% ... More>>

ALSO:

Northland PGF: Rail and water Investment

The Government's latest investment in Northland features 100 Million for rail and 12 Million for water infrastructure. More>>

ALSO:

$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 