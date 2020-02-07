Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Boil water alert remains for parts of Mt Pleasant

Friday, 7 February 2020, 2:25 pm
Press Release: Christchurch City Council


A boil water notice for parts of Mt Pleasant will remain in place over the weekend as a precaution.

Residents in some areas of the suburb were advised on Wednesday afternoon to boil their water following a loss of pressure in the water mains that supply the area.

In an update today, Christchurch City Council Three Waters and Waste Reticulation Manager Tim Drennan says residents in the affected area should continue to boil all water used for drinking, food preparation, utensil washing, brushing teeth or making ice until Christchurch City Council advises that it is safe to use.

See a high-resolution map of the affected area.

The boil water notice was introduced as a precaution because the city’s water supply network relies on a constant pressure to prevent any contaminants entering pipes.

If the pressure drops, there is a chance the water could become contaminated when it starts flowing again.

Mr Drennan says staff have been regularly testing the water supply in the area and the results have been clear.

“There are no signs of contamination at this stage but we would like to continue testing for a few more days so we can be sure there are no issues.”

Council staff are still investigating the cause of the water pressure problem.

Bringing water to the boil is sufficient to kill bugs. If you cannot boil water, treat it by adding one teaspoon of household bleach per 10 litres of water and leave for 30 minutes.

Any Mt Pleasant residents who do not have water should contact the Council’s call centre on 03 941 8999.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Christchurch City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Waitangi Day 2020: Bridge Between Two People

More than 2,500 people gathered this morning at Waitangi to commemorate the 180th anniversary of the Treaty. People started flooding into the grounds from about 4.30am. Jacinda Ardern spoke of the bridge between two people.

"On this 180th Waitangi Day let us pledge to take a step across the bridge between our peoples, give us the perseverance in our daily lives to commit to a simple action that helps take us to the otherside, and in doing so give us the courage to walk comfortably in each other's shoes." More from RNZ here>>


 


Public Media: Work To Begin On Scoping New Entity

The Minister of Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media has announced work will begin on a business case to assess the viability of forming a new public media entity.
More>>

ALSO:

Tourism: NZ To Restrict Travel From China

The Government is placing temporary entry restrictions into New Zealand on all foreign nationals travelling from, or transiting through mainland China to assist with the containment of the novel coronavirus and to protect New Zealand and the Pacific Islands ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Hopes Of Driving NZF Out Of Parliament

For months, National’s best (and only?) hope of winning Election 2020 has involved keeping New Zealand First down below the 5% MMP threshold, and out of Parliament altogether. Getting to that point would require National to win very close to 45-46% ... More>>

ALSO:

Northland PGF: Rail and water Investment

The Government's latest investment in Northland features 100 Million for rail and 12 Million for water infrastructure. More>>

ALSO:

$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 