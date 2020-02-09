Fatal Crash, Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Road - Bay Of Plenty
Sunday, 9 February 2020, 3:47 am
Press Release: NZ Police
Police can advise that a person has died in hospital
following a serious crash in Papamoa Beach last
week.
The crash occurred on the Tauranga Eastern Link
Road around 7am on Wednesday 5 February.
An
investigation into the circumstances of the crash is
ongoing.
