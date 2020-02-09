Two-vehicle collision on The Coastal Highway

"Two-vehicle collision on The Coastal Highway - UPDATE: Fatal crash, Mapua - Tasman"

Police can now confirm a person has died following a two-vehicle crash at Mapua early today.

Emergency services were called to the scene on The Coastal Highway (SH60) about 2am.

Both vehicles caught fire.

The scene examination is now complete however enquiries around the deceased person’s vehicle are ongoing.

The occupants of the second vehicle were treated by St John.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

