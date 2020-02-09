Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Not A Quiet Weekend Or Week Ahead On Southern South Island Roads - Road Users Need To Be Prepared

Sunday, 9 February 2020, 12:54 pm
Press Release: NZTA

Southland and Otago roads exceptionally busy today/into the week - Field Days, Queen, motorcyclists, flood clean up, roading teams

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says people on Southland and Otago roads and across the South Island need to be ready for a slower than usual journey today and into the week. A number of events are bringing people in and out of the two southern regions at the same time, on top of last week’s floods.

Although highways and local roads outside Fiordland have reopened* after the floods and around the Catlins, there is damage in some places, some areas will be single lane with Stop/Go traffic management and at lower speed limits until repairs are completed.

(For example, SH90, Tapanui to Waikoikoi is down to 30 km/hour; slips are being repaired in several other places).

Motorcyclists departing Southland

Thousands of motorcyclists are heading home from the Burt Munro Rally near Invercargill today and tomorrow, many to the North Island. “We ask everyone to take it carefully on the winding hill roads with limited visibility and stick to your side of the centreline,” says Transport Agency Journey Manager Peter Brown.

https://www.burtmunrochallenge.co.nz/rally

Southern Field Days near Gore at Waimumu

The Southern Field Days are on near Gore at Waimumu from 12 -14 February. Large farm equipment and tractors will be moving on the highways and local roads ahead of the Fields Days and afterwards so road users need to be patient, says Mr Brown.

“Avoid tailgating, take your time and keep the journey stress-free for everyone,” he says. https://www.southernfielddays.co.nz/

Flood clean-up and roading repairs teams

“On top of the Field Days traffic, groups of people with machinery are helping with the clean-up after last week’s floods across the regions, particularly around Gore and Mataura.

“The Transport Agency and the local councils will all have contractors out in force carrying out damage assessments and urgent repairs on their roading networks, which will make some normally quiet backroads much busier,” says Mr Brown.

“People should expect to see more traffic at cross-road intersections – be ready for that. If you need to be somewhere on time, leave in plenty of time so you are not taking any risks or getting stressed.”

Big concert in Dunedin

As well as the Field Days event, motorcyclists and the farming and roading clean-up teams, there is a Queen/ Adam Lambert concert at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium on Monday, 10 February, so highways in and out of Dunedin will be much busier today and after the concert.

https://forsythbarrstadium.co.nz/whats-on/upcoming-events/queen-adam-lambert/

*All state highways in the lower South Island area have now re-opened, with the exception of State Highway 94 from Cascade Creek to the Chasm, (Milford Sound Piopiotahi Road), which has suffered extensive damage and will remain closed until further notice.

Check this map for state highway updates: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: nzta.govt.nz/traffic

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Waitangi Day 2020: Bridge Between Two People

More than 2,500 people gathered this morning at Waitangi to commemorate the 180th anniversary of the Treaty. People started flooding into the grounds from about 4.30am. Jacinda Ardern spoke of the bridge between two people.

"On this 180th Waitangi Day let us pledge to take a step across the bridge between our peoples, give us the perseverance in our daily lives to commit to a simple action that helps take us to the otherside, and in doing so give us the courage to walk comfortably in each other's shoes." More from RNZ here>>


 


Public Media: Work To Begin On Scoping New Entity

The Minister of Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media has announced work will begin on a business case to assess the viability of forming a new public media entity.
More>>

ALSO:

Tourism: NZ To Restrict Travel From China

The Government is placing temporary entry restrictions into New Zealand on all foreign nationals travelling from, or transiting through mainland China to assist with the containment of the novel coronavirus and to protect New Zealand and the Pacific Islands ... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Hopes Of Driving NZF Out Of Parliament

For months, National’s best (and only?) hope of winning Election 2020 has involved keeping New Zealand First down below the 5% MMP threshold, and out of Parliament altogether. Getting to that point would require National to win very close to 45-46% ... More>>

ALSO:

Northland PGF: Rail and water Investment

The Government's latest investment in Northland features 100 Million for rail and 12 Million for water infrastructure. More>>

ALSO:

$12 Billion To Upgrade NZ: Growing And Modernising

“The $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme uses our capacity to boost growth by making targeted investments around the country, supporting businesses and local communities. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 