Missing tramper, Mount Aspiring

Crews are this morning continuing the search in Mount Aspiring National Park for missing tramper Stephanie Simpson.

The 32-year-old is believed to have gone for a hike over the weekend, and she was reported missing around 8:45am yesterday morning when she failed to keep an appointment.

A helicopter was in the air yesterday evening, and the Fox Glacier Alpine cliff rescue team, a search dog and handler, and Wanaka LandSAR volunteers are beginning their work shortly.

The search area encompasses Fantail Falls to Mt Brewster, the Brewster Hut and Mt Armstrong track, and also Makarora Valley.

If anyone was on the track over the weekend who stayed in the Cameron Flat area on Friday and may have spoken to Stephanie, or anyone who may have seen her on the track from Fantail Falls to Mt Armstrong, or in Makarora Valley, please let Police know on105.





