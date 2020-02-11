Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Final week for Hastings youth councillor applications

Tuesday, 11 February 2020, 8:59 am
Hastings District Council


Time is running out for potential candidates to step up and represent the youth voice for Hastings District Council in 2020.

Applications close on February 15 for the Hastings Youth Council, made up of a maximum of 15 members, aged between 15 and 21-years-old.

If you live work or attend school in the Hastings district you can apply for a seat at the table where you will provide a youth perspective on issues affecting the community and council planning, as well as create and support youth projects and initiatives across the district.

Last year’s youth council had a busy year, involving anything from running events for Youth Week to supporting climate change actions with other youth councils.

In summing up the year, 2019 Youth Council chair Kate Allen acknowledged the “opportunities, life skills and leadership skills that have come from being a member of the youth council”.

One of the first tasks for the new youth council each year is to attend a planning session to identify the activities and events that will take place over the following months.

If you are passionate about young people, interested in local government decision making, and want to organise and support youth activities then the youth council is for you.

To apply jump online and fill out the application form at www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/hastings/youth-services/youth-council/

This year applicants are also being asked to record and submit a short video introducing yourself and telling us what skills you can bring, what groups you can represent, as well as any achievements you are especially proud of.


