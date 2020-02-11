Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Vision for aging in Aotearoa

Tuesday, 11 February 2020, 9:19 am
Press Release: Age Concern

New Zealand is on the brink of societal change that will impact us all. In a period of 40 years there will be a 700% increase of the population in the 95+ age group, a 283% increase in the 80+ and 108% increase in the 65+.

We will also be more ethnically diverse as Maori, Pasifika and Asian populations increase significantly. Now is the time to work together so older people enjoy great later lives in Aotearoa – Join the conversation this April on how we all can make New Zealand a great place to age at the Vision for Ageing in Aotearoa conference.

Age Concern New Zealand (ACNZ) and New Zealand Association of Gerontology (NZAG) are bringing together a stellar line up of speakers, researchers and thought leaders who are delving into subjects as diverse as climate change, older workers and housing design through to falls prevention and organ donation.

The Vison for Ageing in Aotearoa conference will be opened by Minister for Seniors, Hon. Tracey Martin and includes a political panel on policy affecting older people.

Dr Ngaire Kerse, New Zealand Association of Gerontology President says “By showcasing the amazing research happening around New Zealand we hope to inspire, enthuse and encourage development of innovative and evidence based health and social care for our older population”.

Stephanie Clare, Chief Executive, Age Concern New Zealand says “We are all ageing and have an interest in creating a society that respects, values and celebrates the contribution of all older New Zealanders.

“The longevity ecosystem needs us all to work together to ensure that Aotearoa is equipped with the best opportunities get well, be well, stay well and live well.

“We believe that actions taken now can change the course of ageing in New Zealand for the better, for our older population and wider society, she says”.

