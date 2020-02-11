Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Government heat pump subsidies proving popular

Tuesday, 11 February 2020, 9:32 am
Press Release: EECA

Government heat pump subsidies proving popular in Christchurch

New Zealand’s Energy Efficiency & Conversation Authority (EECA) is offering grants for heaters and home insulation products and services.

Called the “Warmer Kiwi Homes” grant, this four-year government initiative offers to cover two-thirds of the cost for new ceiling and underfloor insulation, as well as new heating products like heat pumps (up to a maximum of $2,500 for heaters). The goal of this program is to help New Zealand homeowners improve the energy efficiency in their homes, thereby reducing electricity and natural gas usage.

Eligible homeowners must own a house built before 2008, and have a Community Services Card or live in an area identified as low income. They must also have an existing fixed heater in their main living area.

The program is proving particularly popular in the colder parts of the country, with strong uptake in Christchurch, Dunedin and Invercargill. Installation specialists like Juice Electrical have been flat out trying to keep up with the demand for new heat pumps, despite many homes having already been fitted over a decade earlier when Christchurch made a push towards shifting from wood burners to cleaner, greener heating options in order to deal with the city’s smog problem. The strong shift towards heat pumps appears to be driven partly by financial concerns – heat pumps can save significant amounts on heating costs – and partly by a more general movement towards

Eligible homeowners will need to work through a qualifying contractor who will carry out the job according to regulations. After the job is completed, homeowners can submit the paperwork provided by their service provider as part of their grant application to EECA. For more information on how the grants work and who is eligible, visit the FAQ page on the EECA website.


