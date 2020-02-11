Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

"Ride for Life" - 31yo cycling around NZ for "I AM HOPE"

Tuesday, 11 February 2020, 10:03 am
Press Release: Ride for Life NZ

Raphael Kanopf is on a mission "Ride for Life" to cycle a lap around New Zealand in a bid to raise awareness and money for the I Am Hope Foundation (a non-profit organisation who support young New Zealanders suffering from mental illness). He will end up cycling over 7000km over a period of 5 months. Having started on the 2nd January 2020, he has already cycled his way from Auckland to Cape Reinga and is now making his way down to Wellington (via the east coast of the North Island), before heading across to the South Island.

Armed with only a bicycle and bare essentials, Raphael is cycling without money, food or a support vehicle. All funds raised through the project’s Givealittle page will be donated directly to the I AM HOPE Foundation. In order to complete this project, Raphael is relying on the generosity and support of New Zealanders whilst on the road. As it is well documented that community and a sense of belonging can be an integral part of mental well-being, Raphael believes that the community spirit of the country he’s come to know as his home, will enable him to complete this impressive sojourn. And so far, the Kiwi spirit does not disappoint - he’s already met a bunch of awesome people who have offered accommodation, local businesses that have supported with a cup of coffee or a meal, and a bike shop who has helped with some repairs.

To this day Raphael has cycled 2500km and he still has over 4500km to go. This project is no easy feat, physically and mentally exhausting, however worth every pedal for the cause that it supports. Too many young Kiwi lives are being lost by suicide each year - in 2018, 137 young people died by suicide and it is estimated another 3500 tried to take their own lives. While Government agencies are doing their best, some kids are stuck waiting up to six months to receive the counselling they so urgently need. The strength of community can make a world of difference during our darkest and most difficult moments. We hope that you will share Raphael’s story as he undertakes this impressive journey around New Zealand, and help him to raise awareness and much needed funds for the I AM HOPE foundation.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Ride for Life NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Political Donations Scandals


Even paranoids have real enemies. While there has been something delusionary about the way New Zealand First has been living in denial about its donations scandal, one can sympathise with its indignation about Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges being among its chief accusers. Given that the National Party is enmeshed in a donation scandal of its own that shares the same core features, it is a bit like Al Capone being accused of wrongdoing by Bonnie and Clyde. Unfortunately, the entire country seems to be living in denial about the existence of these sort of shenanigans... More>>

First Published on Werewolf here


 

Water Woes: Wellington Reflects National Problem

Water utilities right across the country face major challenges to upgrade and maintain their underground three waters network. Water New Zealand’s Technical Manager, Noel Roberts says Wellington’s waste water woes are not unique to the capital city... More>>

ALSO:

2020 And Beyond: National’s Economic Plan

National Leader Simon Bridges has today outlined National’s economic plan heading into election 2020. “National understands the economy and how it impacts on New Zealanders day to day lives... More>>

ALSO:

Abortion Legislation Committee: Abortion Bill Report Presented To The House

The Abortion Legislation Committee has presented its report on the Abortion Legislation Bill to the House. A copy of the report is available here. The bill seeks to have abortion services provided like other health services... More>>

ALSO:


Local Government NZ: New Report A Pathfinder For Affordable Housing

A report released today by LGNZ provides a roadmap for councils finding their way through the complex policy, regulatory and market tools available to help enable more affordable housing developments for New Zealanders. With demand soaring, rents ... More>>

ALSO:

“Can Do Better”: Sallies Election Year Report Card

This year’s State of the Nation report by The Salvation Army offers a mixed bag of outcomes, with some significant headline progress - but also an ambitious list of “can do better”. Government action is delivering limited improvements... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 