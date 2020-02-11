Surf Life Saving New Zealand Acknowledges Death At Kariaotahi Beach

On February 9, 2020, at around 7.15pm, emergency services received reports of three people getting into difficulty in the water at Kariaotahi Beach, southwest of Auckland.

Surf Life Saving Kariaotahi’s Emergency Call Out Squad was among the emergency services who responded. They used a rescue craft and began an aquatic search and rescue for the missing person.

Two people made it back to shore and were transported to hospital, with minor and moderate injuries.

A third unresponsive person was pulled from the water into the rescue craft by the Lifeguards and returned to shore.

Lifeguards performed CPR on the person, however the patient could not be revived and died at the scene.

Our thoughts are with the person’s family and friends at this time.

Surf Life Saving acknowledges the Surf Lifeguards, other volunteers and the emergency services who attended.

The death will be referred to the Coroner and Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s Coastal Safety team will also work with emergency services to establish the circumstances.

