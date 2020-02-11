Missing Auckland Girl Located
Tuesday, 11 February 2020, 10:31 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can advise that the missing 17-year-old girl who
was reported missing from a Glen Eden address has been
located safe and well by Police a short time ago in West
Auckland.
Police would like to thank the public and
media for their
assistance.
