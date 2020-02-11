Prohibited Fire Season For Tararua And Wairarapa

Tararua district is now in a prohibited fire season. The change in fire season was effective from 8am yesterday (Monday 10 February) and follows the Wairarapa district going into a prohibited fire season last week (effective 8am Monday 3 February).

Principal Rural Fire Officer Nick Pyatt says all fire permits in the Tararua and Wairarapa are suspended during the total fire ban.

"A prohibited fire season means the fire danger is too high and no fires are permitted."

"Only gas and charcoal barbeques can be used while a prohibited fire season is in place."

"It’s extremely dry here making for extreme fire conditions. In these conditions it can only take a spark to start a fire. That spark can come from equipment such as a lawnmower, grinder, welding or even a plough."

It is vitally important that people understand these risks and take precautions.

"If you’re using any machinery that could spark, please use it in the morning or evening during the cooler parts of the day," says Nick Pyatt.

It’s also important that people are prepared and make sure their property is fire safe.

"Making sure your roofs and gutters are clear of dead leaves, debris and pine needles will help protect your home as these can create fuel for a fire. Move anything that could burn (such as mulch, leaves, firewood piles) away from exterior walls, decks or porches."

You can find more information on how you can reduce the risk of fire at www.checkitsalright.nz.

