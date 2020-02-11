Youth Councillors To Be Leaders In Schools - New Members Sought For 2020

Media Release

11 February 2020

The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is on the hunt for new Youth Environment Council (YEC) members. We want young leaders who can help their peers understand what they can do to make a difference for their school environment and community.

While previous Youth Environment Councils have hosted documentary nights, beach cleans and quizzes, YEC facilitator Jake Brookie explains that the focus this year will be to support more school projects.

“We are looking for Youth Councillors who have ideas that can inspire their peers and who can make these ideas happen” he says. It is hoped that each member will lead a project in their secondary school, whether it is an environmentally themed day of activities, forming a school environment group, promoting recycling or engaging with the Board of Trustees “we are here to help” says Jake.

Regular guest presenters from Regional Council have attended Youth Environment Council meetings to inspire and educate, including air quality scientists, Civil Defence staff and Regional Councillors. In addition to informing Youth Councillors about the Regional Council’s role, members also provide feedback and ideas from a young person’s perspective. A 2019 presentation to a Regional Council meeting can be viewed on the HBRC website.

Meetings, held monthly, can be attended via video link so Youth Councillors can be based anywhere in Hawke’s Bay. Interested secondary school students can find out more on the ‘Hawkes Bay Youth Environment Council’ Facebook page or by looking at the Hawkes Bay Regional Council website. Or, simply e-mail enviro@hbrc.govt.nz for an application form.