Eastwoodhill’s Collection More Vital Than Ever

Tuesday, 11 February 2020, 1:23 pm
Press Release: Sunrise Foundation

Although it is revered as the National Arboretum of New Zealand, Eastwoodhill doesn’t receive any government funding and is reliant on donations and grants to survive.

In an immense show of support JN Williams Memorial Trust (the Trust) has promised to match any donation to the Eastwoodhill Arboretum Endowment Fund at Sunrise – dollar for dollar.

Lee Newman is a friend of Eastwoodhill and works in the visitor centre. She says she enjoys the varied and relevant interests revealed by visitors and looks forward to seeing the Autumn colours.

Lee recently donated to Eastwoodhill’s fund, it’s the first time she has given through Sunrise, and she says “it was the generous dollar match from the Williams family which made me act. They are such wonderful benefactors of our arboreal ark, which has even more relevance in today’s climate and the global environmental challenges.”

“I support Sunrise’s concept of retained and invested capital and the use of income. Small amounts given by many gather together to make substantial secure investments and the result is vital funding for worthy ventures.”

“I’d love to see other members of Eastwoodhill dip into their pockets to support the fund and take advantage of the amazing generosity of the Trust in doubling their donation. It’s a great way to commemorate your membership.”

Glenda Stokes, Sunrise Executive Officer, says Eastwoodhill’s collection is more important today than it has ever been with trees burning all around the world.

“It’s a mammoth task keeping Eastwoodhill running day to day, but it is just as vital to secure the arboretum for tomorrow, to help ensure the survival of this globally significant arboreal arc collection.”

“If you want to support Eastwoodhill, now is the time to do it. Not only will your donation be doubled, it will also grow for the future and keep giving back to the arboretum forever.”

Any donation to the Eastwoodhill Arboretum Endowment Fund will be invested, protected and grown each year in line with inflation. JN Williams Memorial Trust will match your donation dollar for dollar, up to $1 million. The surplus investment income will be granted back to Eastwoodhill Arboretum every year, meaning your doubled donation will keep supporting them forever.

