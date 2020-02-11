Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Expo To Help Military Personnel Make Move To Civilian Life

Tuesday, 11 February 2020, 2:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

An expo for those who have left or are planning to leave the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) will be held at Auckland University of Technology’s (AUT) South Campus in Manukau on Saturday, 29 February.

It will focus on employment and support after service. Recruiters, the business community, and support organisations will come together at AUT to provide a one-stop shop for former service personnel.

Veterans’ Affairs is hosting the event, in partnership with AUT and the Ranfurly Veterans’ Trust.

Organisations that will be showing what they have to offer will include ExServices Recruitment, Workbridge, LPS New Zealand, the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services Association, the No Duff Charitable Trust, Post Transition Limited, Independent Living Solutions, Mercer Financial Services, and Milestone Direct.

Head of Veterans’ Affairs Bernadine Mackenzie said the expo format made it easy for those who had left service to find out what was available to them once they had become civilians.

“We’re aiming to support former service personnel in a way that best suits them,” Ms Mackenzie said.

“We held three expos last year aimed at those who had served in Vietnam, and they were very popular. This time we’re focusing on younger veterans, who are either already out of service or planning to leave shortly.

“Civilian life can be very different from what someone has known in the military, and we’re hoping that the information that’s going to be available at the event can help smooth the path for those who have left or are leaving one of the services.”

The Post-Service Employment and Wellbeing Expo will be held at the AUT’s South Campus, 640 Great South Road, Manukau, Auckland, from 9am to 1pm on Saturday, 29 February.

To register for the expo go to www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/91048148463

