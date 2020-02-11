Police Are Responding To A Serious Crash On SH2 West, Matata - Crash, SH2 West, Matata - Bay Of Plenty
The crash involving two vehicles was reported around 3:32 pm.
Police are not yet in a position to confirm the nature of injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.
Police ask that motorists avoid the area as the road is currently blocked.