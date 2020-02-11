Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Opera in the Park: no firework display

Tuesday, 11 February 2020, 5:07 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council

With most of Nelson’s reserves closed due to increasing fire risk, and a ban on fireworks imposed by Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) across the region, Nelson City Council has decided not to go ahead with the fireworks display at the end of Opera in the Park on 15 February.

FENZ had granted Combat Pyrotechnics a permit for the fireworks display, but that permit was made void once the firework ban was imposed.

Combat Pyrotechnics had applied for an exemption, and provided a list of precautionary measures for the safe running of the display. FENZ was considering this new application in light of the current ‘Extreme’ fire risk status and lack of rain between now and Saturday.

However, despite these measures, Council decided continuing with the display would not be in line with the precautions taken elsewhere to prevent wildfires.

“This was obviously a hard decision to make, but we can’t ask Nelsonians to be vigilant about fire risk, without also being as responsible as possible ourselves,” says Group Manager Community Services Roger Ball.

FENZ Area Commander Grant Haywood and Principal Rural Fire Officer Ian Reade both agree the decision was the right one to take given the current conditions.

“Given the regional ban on fireworks, and the hot and dry weather it would have been very hard for the display to go ahead. It’s very dry out there right now, so the focus has to be prevention.”

The use of water sprinklers would also have required considerable use of Nelson's water supply, at a time when we are asking residents to be mindful of conserving water.

“Fire risk in our region is increasing,” says Ball. “And the last thing anyone wants is a repeat of the Pigeon Valley fire or last year’s one above The Wood. We know this is a sacrifice, but hope people will understand how seriously we have to take safety at our events.”

Council is now working with Combat Pyrotechnics to repurpose some, if not all, of the fireworks for the council-supported Matariki event in June/July.

Music director Pete Rainey says those going to the event still have an exciting line up of the Opera world’s brightest stars to look forward to.

“Opera in the Park is primarily about the music,” says Rainey. “And there’s enough explosive talent in the line-up to keep people happy.”

Tami Neilson and the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra headline the event, while earlier in the night contemporary singer/songwriter Jason Kerrison joins baritone Joel Amosa, soprano Eliza Boom and tenor Jarod Holt.

Gates open at 5.30pm and pre-concert entertainment is provided by Nelson City Brass, New Zealand’s newest A grade brass band.

With the weather forecast for Saturday looking to be warm and sunny, it’s well worth booking your ticket in advance.

Tickets are available through Theatre Royal Nelson, Nelson Centre of Musical Arts, Richmond Mall, Nelson, and Blenheim i-SITE, online at ticketdirect.co.nz or phone 0800 224 224.

For performance updates go to summerevents.nz or the Nelson City Presents Facebook page.

Opera in the Park: Trafalgar Park and Pavilion, 5.30pm-10pm, Saturday 15 February 2020. Adults $25, child aged 5 – 15 years $5, under 5s free (prices exclude TicketRocket service fee).

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Nelson City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Political Donations Scandals


Even paranoids have real enemies. While there has been something delusionary about the way New Zealand First has been living in denial about its donations scandal, one can sympathise with its indignation about Paula Bennett and Simon Bridges being among its chief accusers. Given that the National Party is enmeshed in a donation scandal of its own that shares the same core features, it is a bit like Al Capone being accused of wrongdoing by Bonnie and Clyde. Unfortunately, the entire country seems to be living in denial about the existence of these sort of shenanigans... More>>

First Published on Werewolf here


 

Water Woes: Wellington Reflects National Problem

Water utilities right across the country face major challenges to upgrade and maintain their underground three waters network. Water New Zealand’s Technical Manager, Noel Roberts says Wellington’s waste water woes are not unique to the capital city... More>>

ALSO:

2020 And Beyond: National’s Economic Plan

National Leader Simon Bridges has today outlined National’s economic plan heading into election 2020. “National understands the economy and how it impacts on New Zealanders day to day lives... More>>

ALSO:

Abortion Legislation Committee: Abortion Bill Report Presented To The House

The Abortion Legislation Committee has presented its report on the Abortion Legislation Bill to the House. A copy of the report is available here. The bill seeks to have abortion services provided like other health services... More>>

ALSO:


Local Government NZ: New Report A Pathfinder For Affordable Housing

A report released today by LGNZ provides a roadmap for councils finding their way through the complex policy, regulatory and market tools available to help enable more affordable housing developments for New Zealanders. With demand soaring, rents ... More>>

ALSO:

“Can Do Better”: Sallies Election Year Report Card

This year’s State of the Nation report by The Salvation Army offers a mixed bag of outcomes, with some significant headline progress - but also an ambitious list of “can do better”. Government action is delivering limited improvements... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 