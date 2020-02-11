Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Win-win sought to preserve Hagley Park and host cricket

Tuesday, 11 February 2020, 5:35 pm
Press Release: Christchurch Civic Trust

The Christchurch Civic Trust is seeking the intervention of the Regulations Review Committee regarding a notice approving the amendment of the Christchurch District Plan that provides for changes to the operation and use of Hagley Park. The changes include the installation of six permanent lighting towers for Hagley Oval.

The installation of the six permanent lighting towers follows a proposal by Regenerate Christchurch to the Associate Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration in support of the Canterbury Cricket Trust’s successful bid for international and domestic test cricket fixtures.

Chair of the Christchurch Civic Trust, Professor Chris Kissling, said “We are supportive of the Minister and her hard work for Christchurch. We are also supportive of the intention of the proposal to attract investment into, and boost the economic development of, Christchurch.

However, we do not agree that it should be done at the cost of sacrificing the landscape character of Hagley Park by installing six permanent lighting towers when fewer retractable floodlights, as consented to do so courtesy of the 2013 Environment Court decision, could do the job.”

The Associate Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration approved the notice under section 71 of the Greater Christchurch Regeneration Act 2016, which the Trust has concerns about as it is an unusual and unexpected use of this “fast-track” process. It also supersedes existing statutory documents including the Hagley Park Management Plan.

“Going to the Regulations Review Committee is the only option for us to seek the Committee’s recommendation to refer the notice back to Parliament, and disallow the decision. We want a win-win situation – to retain and preserve Hagley Park’s iconic, botanical landscape and to enable Christchurch to host international and domestic cricket fixtures. That is why we support other options available, such as installing fewer retractable floodlights” said Professor Kissling.

The Trust has provided the Regulations Review Committee with its application in the hope that it receives the opportunity to be heard about a win-win option of preserving the heritage park and hosting cricket fixtures.


