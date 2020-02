Fire at Ngongotahā

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is currently responding to a large fire at Ngongotahā, near Rotorua.

It was first called to the Waikaraka Street fire at 7.10pm this evening (11 February).

The fire is at a car wreckers.

Currently there are 22 crews working to contain the fire.

Fire and Emergency is asking locals to please avoid the area.

It is also recommending that residents living downwind from the fire to stay indoors and keep their windows closed.

