Search For Missing Tramper Near Mt Aspiring Continues

The search for missing tramper Stephanie Simpson in Mt Aspiring National Park continues today.

Search teams remained out in the area overnight.

This morning drones with thermal imaging will be deployed, along with search teams, including local LandSAR, and a helicopter.

The search continues to focus on the area from Fantail Falls to Mt Brewster, the Brewster Hut and Mt Armstrong track, and also Makarora Valley.

It is a large search area and much of it is difficult terrain.

Police continue to appeal to hear from anyone who stayed in the Cameron Flat area on Friday and saw or spoke to Stephanie, or anyone who may have seen her on the track from Fantail Falls to Mt Armstrong, or in Makarora Valley.

Anyone with information should call 105 and quote file 200211/4896.

