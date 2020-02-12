Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Council Agrees Topics For Annual Budget Consultation

Wednesday, 12 February 2020, 1:32 pm
Press Release: Office of the Mayor of Auckland

 

Auckland Council has today approved the topics for consultation for its forthcoming Annual Budget 2020/2021. Topics for consultation include:

  1. Changes to how waste management and refuse collection is funded, to help ensure we meet our waste minimisation goals
  2. Adjustments to fees and charges to improve fee transparency for customers
  3. A new deposit for commercial scooter operators.

Feedback is also sought on the priorities for each of Auckland’s 21 local boards.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says, “This Annual Budget continues the progress of the past three years while ensuring that Auckland keeps investing strongly in necessary infrastructure and services, shows leadership on climate change and is prepared for the international spotlight in 2021, when the city hosts the 36th America’s Cup, Te Matatini and other major events.

“A $2.7 billion investment in capital assets in this budget will enable us to continue to improve transport and address traffic congestion, reduce carbon emissions and provide the services and facilities our city needs.

“We are also leading by example on climate change. By taking urgent action to decarbonise the council’s vehicle fleet and shift to more sustainable energy generation in community facilities in this budget, we will cut our emissions by almost 20 per cent over five years.

“This work on climate change will complement investments of more than $700 million in water and environmental projects that will help make more beaches swimmable, bring forward the improvement of water quality by more than 20 years, and protect our native plant and animal species.

“These measures—as well as others such as funding to make public transport cheaper for kids—will lay the groundwork for more substantive changes in the next 10-year Budget once we agree the Climate Action Framework.

“With Auckland experiencing a period of unprecedented growth and development, this Annual Budget ensures continuity, stability and certainty, enabling us to fulfil our role as New Zealand’s international city.”

Councillor Desley Simpson, Chair of Auckland Council’s Finance and Performance Committee, said the Annual Budget also has a focus on efficiencies and increased savings targets.

“The cumulative annual savings of $63 million by 2020/2021 outlined in this budget shows council’s clear focus on continuing to achieve cost savings and remaining responsible to ratepayers,” she said.

Consultation on the Annual Budget 2020/2021 will run from 21 February to 22 March 2020 and is open to all Aucklanders. Visit https://www.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/have-your-say/topics-you-can-have-your-say-on/annual-budget-2020-2021/Pages/default.aspx to find out more and have your say.

