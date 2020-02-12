Clarification SH94 Closed Milford Sound Piopiotahi – Only Emergency Vehicles

Access to Milford Sound Piopiotahi (State Highway 94) is currently closed and only available to emergency service vehicles.

People in four-wheel drive vehicles are not able to drive into Milford Sound Piopiotahi currently given the amount of road reconstruction work underway after last week’s floods, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Journey Manager Peter Brown.

Mr Brown appreciated that many people wanted to get into Milford Sound Piopiotahi but SH94 from Cascade Creek to the Chasm is not open at this stage unless it is for emergency purposes.

Convoys upcoming – Milford businesses initially, later tourist buses, subject to weather not closing SH94

Please read the earlier release for details on the planned convoys – which will be subject to weather and rainfall (forecast for this weekend) which could easily make parts of this narrow route undriveable again.

We will endeavour to keep everyone appraised of the first convoys for Milford businesses only going ahead or not on Sunday given this possibility.

https://www.nzta.govt.nz/media-releases/milford-road-sh94-update-on-access-to-milford-sound-piopiotahi/

