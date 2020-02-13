Two Vehicle Collision, One Person Has Sustained Serious Injuries - Linwood Road, Karaka
Thursday, 13 February 2020, 8:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are in attendance at a vehicle collision between a
tanker and a car on Linwood Road, Karaka.
The incident
was reported to Police shortly before 5.54am.
One
person has suffered serious injuries.
A section of
Linwood Road, between Kidd Road and Laing Road, is currently
blocked.
The Serious Crash Unit will be examining the
scene.
