Two Vehicle Collision, One Person Has Sustained Serious Injuries - Linwood Road, Karaka

Police are in attendance at a vehicle collision between a tanker and a car on Linwood Road, Karaka.

The incident was reported to Police shortly before 5.54am.

One person has suffered serious injuries.

A section of Linwood Road, between Kidd Road and Laing Road, is currently blocked.

The Serious Crash Unit will be examining the scene.

