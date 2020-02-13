Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Upper North Police Media Centre To Trial Extended Hours For Media

Thursday, 13 February 2020, 8:38 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

The Upper North Police Media Centre is going to trial longer business hours in a move which is expected to provide an improved service to media outlets.

The Upper North Media Centre is currently based in Greenlane, Auckland and usually operates Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm.

The trial, which has begun this week, will see these hours extend Monday to Friday, 6am to 6pm.

Media queries outside these hours or in the weekend will continue to be dealt with by the Police media team based at Police National Headquarters in Wellington as per current practice.

This is an eight week trial to assess whether this operating model works better for the Auckland-based media team in order to deal with the large number of media requests for the Upper
North Districts (Counties Manukau, Auckland, Waitematā and Northland), while also allowing more flexible working options for our media staff.

At the end of the trial a decision will be made as to whether these hours will continue.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


