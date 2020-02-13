Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Restricted Fire Season For Wellington

Thursday, 13 February 2020, 9:07 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

As of 8am Friday 14 February, Wellington will be in a Restricted fire season. This includes Kapiti Coast, Porirua, Wellington City and the Hutt Valley.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Craig Cottrill says this means anyone needing to light a fire will require a permit.

"The current hot and dry conditions mean there is an increased fire risk. If you do need to light a fire, please go to www.checkitsalright.nz to check whether you will need a fire permit and apply for one. Your permit will also require you to meet specific conditions to help you manage your fire safely."

Craig Cottrill says it can only take a spark to start a devastating wildfire so people are urged to be careful and take precautions to stop a fire starting or getting out of control.

"Use any machinery that could spark such as lawnmowers, welding, or even a plough, in the morning or evenings - during the cooler parts of the day.

"Make sure any fires or historic burn sites from the past two months are fully extinguished."

With Wellington entering a restricted season, this means all of the North Island is now in either a Prohibited or Restricted fire season.

You can find more about the fire season status in your area and information about how you can reduce the risk of fire at www.checkitsalright.nz.

