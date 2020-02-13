Workplace Incident, Motueka Valley
Thursday, 13 February 2020, 10:48 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious
workplace incident on Graham Valley Road, Motueka Valley,
where a man was reported to have been trapped under a
tractor.
Police were called about 8.15am.
The
man has since died at the scene.
The matter will be
referred to WorkSafe and the
Coroner.
