Delays Following Two-vehicle Crash - Crash, Hawke's Bay Expressway, Taradale - Eastern

Police are
responding to a crash on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway,
Taradale.
The crash, involving two vehicles, was reported around 11.25am.
No injuries have been reported, however traffic is moving slowly.
Motorists should avoid the area if possible.