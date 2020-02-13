ACC Announcement A ‘vote Of Confidence’

Today’s announcement that ACC will move 650 workers into central Hamilton is a huge vote of confidence in the central city, says Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate.

ACC and Tainui Group Holdings (TGH) are to develop a prime central Hamilton site to house ACC operations. The four-storey building, in three pavilions, will be built on the corner of Collingwood and Tristram Streets. It will include ground floor food outlets and retail plus electric charging stations for cars, bikes and scooters. It is targeted for completion in October 2022.

“TGH have said this is a big vote of confidence in Hamilton’s central city and I’m really, really pleased to hear that. Having an extra 650 workers in town is great news for city retailers and food outlets. They will bring extra vibrancy and to the city and that’s exactly what I want to see.”

Southgate said her Council had a “rock-solid” commitment to the CBD, including plans to link the city more closely to the Waikato River and drive more high-density apartment living.

She had charged Deputy Mayor Geoff Taylor with leading a CBD/River Plan Working Group and she expected that group to deliver tangible outcomes.

“Businesses within the central city, and ratepayers generally, need greater clarity and a real sense that something concrete is being done to drive more vibrancy in the CBD,” she said.

“Council has a big part to play in that but today’s announcement shows that large organisations also share our conviction that Hamilton is on the move and is a great place to do business.”

